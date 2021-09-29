New Mexico's coronavirus numbers remained consistent Wednesday, with the state Department of Health reporting 632 new cases and 12 deaths.
Victims spanned nearly every region, from Taos to Eddy to Sandoval counties. The dead ranged in ages from their 30s to their 80s. The state said 4,788 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Of the new cases, 167 were in Bernalillo County. There were 62 in Lea County and 58 in San Juan County.
Santa Fe County reported 20 new cases.
Hospitalizations — a key statistic for officials concerned about bed space — were at 287 Wednesday.
