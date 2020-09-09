Six more people have died of COVID-19 in New Mexico, bringing the statewide death toll to 813, the Department of Health announced Wednesday.
Doña Ana County recorded three additional fatalities, while Bernalillo, Lea and Sandoval counties each added one death.
The state also announced 92 additional cases of the coronavirus, including 17 in Doña Ana County, 16 in Chaves County and nine in Lea County.
Santa Fe County had four new cases.
Overall, 26,268 people in New Mexico have contracted the virus and 13,928 people have recovered, health officials said.
As of Wednesday, 77 people were hospitalized for COVID-19.
