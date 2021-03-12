State health officials on Friday reported six additional deaths from COVID-19 and 268 newly confirmed cases.
Santa Fe had 11 new cases, while Bernalillo County added 95 and Doña Ana County recorded 38.
Overall, the state has had 187,984 infections and 3,849 fatalities.
On Friday, 124 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state has given out 745,260 doses of the coronavirus vaccine and has administered more than 80,000 shots in the past week.
As of Friday, 27.7 percent of New Mexico residents had received at least one shot and 15.9 percent were fully vaccinated.
