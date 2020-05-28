State health officials reported Thursday that six more New Mexico residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 335.
There also were 108 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Overall, New Mexico has 7,364 cases, according to the state Department of Health.
As of Thursday, 1,317 people in New Mexico had been hospitalized with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 196 current hospitalizations. Officials said 2,684 people had recovered.
Three of the new deaths occurred in McKinley County: a woman in her 70s who was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup, a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s.
Other deaths included a Bernalillo County man in his 80s, a Rio Arriba County man in his 70s and a San Juan County woman in her 60s.
Bernalillo County added 51 cases for a total of 1,434. San Juan County had 19 cases for a total of 1,662. McKinley County had 18 cases for a total of 2,291. Santa Fe County added one case, bringing its total to 138.
A federal inmate tested positive for the virus at Otero County Prison Facility. Overall, it had 97 cases — 55 among federal inmates and 42 among state prisoners.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.