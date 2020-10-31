New Mexico reported 592 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday as the illness continued to ravage Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties.
More than half the state's new infections and 10 of the 11 deaths reported Saturday occurred in New Mexico's two most populous counties.
The state has had 46,490 confirmed cases and 1,018 deaths since the pandemic began.
Saturday's tally of 592 cases was much smaller than in recent days, but the state said it was incomplete because of a glitch.
"Due to a technical disruption of the electronic laboratory reporting system, the following data reflects only a partial total for today’s case update," health officials said in a statement. "The delayed results will be included in the state’s reporting as soon as they are received and confirmed."
Santa Fe County added 33 cases Saturday, while Bernalillo County had 187, Doña Ana had 127 and Chaves County had 41, according to the state Department of Health.
Five new cases were reported at correctional facilities across the state, including one at the Penitentiary of New Mexico near Santa Fe.
The number of people in New Mexico hospitalized for COVID-19 increased to 354. On Saturday, 79 percent of the state's general hospital beds and 77 percent of its intensive care beds were full.
