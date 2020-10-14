New Mexico recorded 577 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, shattering its record one-day total by nearly 100 cases.
The numbers were fresh evidence the virus is spreading faster than at any point since the pandemic arrived in the state in mid-March.
"New Mexico is setting all the wrong records. Illnesses are skyrocketing. If we don’t stop the spread, we’ll set more records next week," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
For weeks, state officials have warned that New Mexico is close to reaching the point where the spread is beyond their control. On Tuesday, Lujan Grisham announced she would amend the state's public health restrictions to try to combat the spike in infections.
Among those changes were lower occupancy rates for hotels, a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants that serve alcohol, and a reduction in the allowable size of gatherings to five people.
"New Mexicans are the only ones who can take action to stop it and I implore them to do so by not traveling outside the home unless absolutely necessary, wearing a mask when doing so, and avoiding groups," Lujan Grisham said.
Wednesday's tally marked the first time New Mexico reported more than 500 infections in one day. The state's previous daily record was 488, set Friday. Overall, the state has had 34,290 confirmed cases.
"Not only is today's number very, very high; it is again the largest single-day case update New Mexico has ever seen, breaking a record that was set only last week," said Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the Governor's Office. "The COVID-19 wildfire is raging, and we are dealing with an unprecedented public health risk statewide."
Some people are treating the virus "like it’s an annoying inconvenience, like road construction," said David Morgan, a spokesman for the state Department of Health.
"I don’t know how else to say it. Far too many Americans and New Mexicans alike are playing Russian roulette with this virus, and innocent people are getting severely ill and dying because of it," he added. "It’s long past time to stop pretending everything is fine, stop pretending that medical professionals are overreacting and start taking care of ourselves and each other."
The virus has been surging since Labor Day, especially in the state's two most populous counties, Bernalillo and Doña Ana.
Bernalillo County recorded 199 new cases Wednesday, while Doña Ana County added 108, according to the Department of Health.
The numbers continued to climb in other parts of the state. Chaves County had 66 new infections, Sandoval County had 38, San Juan County had 25 and Santa Fe County had 17.
Health officials also reported new deaths in Bernalillo, Chaves and Doña Ana counties, bringing the statewide toll to 921 since the pandemic started.
There were 145 people hospitalized Wednesday in New Mexico for treatment of COVID-19, 20 more than the day before.
The state said 19,127 people had recovered from the illness.
I too believe that it is the tourist who are causing this spike! We New Mexicans have been doing our part. We New Mexicans have been doing the work to keep the numbers low. The dependence we have on tourist dollars is frustrating and it makes me angry. There isn't going to be anything to visit if all of us New Mexicans get infected and die. We have been doing a great job New Mexico! Keep it up!
Caused by tourists who came to see the fall color, and who came even though the Balloon Fiesta was cancelled.
