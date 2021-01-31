The New Mexico Department of Health reported 530 new cases of the coronavirus and 18 more deaths Sunday.
Two Santa Fe County women — one in her 60s, the other in her 70s — were among the newly reported fatalities.
The state has recorded 174,064 infections since the start of the pandemic, resulting in 3,283 deaths.
Santa Fe County reported 37 new cases, while Bernalillo County added 134 and Doña Ana County had 61.
Health officials said 479 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Overall, the state has had 12,075 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and lists 102,961 people as having recovered.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It remains concerning that the state and media continue to list covid-status as "recovered." That number is simplistic: tested positive, minus deaths = "recovered."
Many of the people identified as recovered are assumed to be virus free or have tested negative for covid. We now know about long-covid, that many people might never recover, including people who had no symptoms (asymptomatic) until after they tested negative. Mislabeling led to the myth that has facilitated to the politicization of pandemic; everyone gets over it, its fake news, etc.
I encourage the New Mexican to be a leader on changing the nomenclature. Once someone tests positive and later tests negative or is presumed negative, they are Post-Acute-Covid or Post-Covid. Some of these people have life changing impacts including being discharged not to home but to step down care. Many others will have long-covid, and others, the lucky ones, will truly have recovered.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.