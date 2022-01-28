New Mexico recorded 5,291 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 additional deaths Friday, according to the state Department of Health.

A Santa Fe County woman in her 60s was among the deaths. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions; her death occurred more than 30 days ago. 

Santa Fe County had 327 new cases. The counties with the highest numbers of new cases were Bernalillo, with 1,305; Doña Ana, 675; San Juan, 322; and Sandoval, 306.

The deaths involved 10 people in Bernalillo County; four in Chaves; three each in Doña Ana and San Juan; and one each in Eddy, Luna, Sandoval, Socorro and Torrance.

The state has had 6,417 deaths from COVID-19 complications and 470,513 recorded cases.

As of Friday, the state's seven-day positivity rate was 30.1 percent. Statewide, 673 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 complications.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.