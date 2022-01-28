editor's pick New Mexico reports 5,291 COVID-19 cases; Santa Fe County woman among 26 more deaths The New Mexican Jan 28, 2022 Jan 28, 2022 Updated 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Coronavirus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Mexico recorded 5,291 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 additional deaths Friday, according to the state Department of Health.A Santa Fe County woman in her 60s was among the deaths. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions; her death occurred more than 30 days ago. Santa Fe County had 327 new cases. 