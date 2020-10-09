New Mexico reported 488 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, its largest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, as the statewide death toll surpassed 900. Santa Fe County reported 19 new cases.
The state reported two more COVID-related deaths in Chaves County and one in Sandoval County. In all, 902 people in New Mexico have died of the disease.
Shortly after the state Department of Health released the numbers, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged residents to be more cautious.
"I know we're tired. I know we're frustrated that it's not safe to do what we're used to being able to do. But COVID-19 is real. And no one’s life is worth the risk. Please recommit to stopping the spread," she wrote on Facebook.
Lujan Grisham also noted that 133 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, up 49 percent from last week.
Earlier Friday, the Governor's Office issued a news release urging New Mexico residents to limit trips outside the home to those related to work, essential errands and "self-care," such as taking a run, walking a dog or visiting a park — "all while practicing social distancing from others and wearing a face mask."
“Every time we leave the house, we take a risk, because the virus is out there, and it is an awful, invisible enemy,” Lujan Grisham said in the statement. “… If we limit ourselves to three trips or places to go or things to do each day — or fewer! — we will ultimately reduce the opportunities for catching and spreading the virus."
New Mexico and other states have seen a surge in cases since Labor Day, prompting concerns the country is entering a second wave.
The state is "at extreme risk of uncontrollable spread," Lujan Grisham said Thursday during a virtual news conference.
She warned she might have to once again shut down parts of the economy if the virus continues to spike.
"We need New Mexicans to really — forget to double down, we’re beyond that — triple, quadruple our efforts to get this virus back under control,” she said.
Friday marked the second time this week the state had more than 400 infections in one day, with health officials reporting 426 cases Wednesday. New Mexico's previous high was 467 cases July 27.
Bernalillo County had the largest number of new cases Friday with 135. Doña Ana County added 81 cases, Chaves County had 41 and Lea County recorded 36.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.