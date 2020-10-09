New Mexico reported 488 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, its largest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, as the statewide death toll surpassed 900.
Shortly after the state Department of Health released the numbers, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged residents to be more cautious.
"I know we're tired. I know we're frustrated that it's not safe to do what we're used to being able to do. But COVID-19 is real. And no one’s life is worth the risk. Please recommit to stopping the spread," she wrote on Facebook.
Lujan Grisham also noted that 133 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, up 49 percent from last week.
New Mexico and other states across the U.S. have seen a surge in cases since Labor Day, prompting some to wonder whether the country is entering a second wave.
Lujan Grisham said during a news conference Thursday that the state was "at extreme risk of uncontrollable spread." She also warned she might have to once again shut down parts of the economy if the virus continues to spike.
Friday marked the second time this week the state had more than 400 infections in one day, with health officials reporting 426 cases on Wednesday. New Mexico's previous high was 467 cases on July 27.
Bernalillo County had the largest number of new cases Friday with 135, followed by Doña Ana County with 81 and Chaves County with 41. Santa Fe County had 19 additional infections.
The state reported two more COVID-related deaths in Chaves County and one in Sandoval County. In all, 902 people in New Mexico have died of the disease.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.