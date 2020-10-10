New Mexico reported 486 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, just two shy of matching the record the state set Friday.
Health officials also announced five more deaths, including a Santa Fe County woman in her 80s. Overall, 907 people in New Mexico have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Eight of those deaths were Santa Fe County residents.
On Friday, the state had a record one-day total of 488 new cases. New Mexico has recorded nearly 1,000 infections over the past two days to bring the number of confirmed cases statewide to 32,722.
Of the new cases reported Saturday, 167 were in Bernalillo County, 73 were in Doña Ana County, 42 in Curry County and 38 in Chaves County, according to the state Department of Health. Santa Fe County had 10 new infections, Rio Arriba County added two and Taos County had one.
Fifteen new cases were detected at the Otero County Processing Center, and another inmate had contracted the virus at the Cibola County Correctional Center.
