Four Santa Fe County residents were among the 47 COVID-19 deaths state health officials reported Wednesday, one shy of New Mexico's single-day high for fatalities.
The local deaths included a woman in her 90s, a man in his 80s and two men in their 60s.
The disease has killed 2,641 New Mexicans, including 85 in Santa Fe County, according to the state Department of Health.
New Mexico's one-day record for fatalities was 48 on Dec. 17.
The state also reported an additional 1,496 coronavirus infections, with 103 new cases in Santa Fe County.
Bernalillo County, which includes Albuquerque, added 443 cases, while Doña Ana County, which includes Las Cruces, had 164 new cases.
The state has had 149,984 confirmed cases since the pandemic started.
On Wednesday, 712 people in New Mexico were hospitalized with COVID-19.
