Five area residents were among the 44 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday by state health officials, the largest one-day toll since the pandemic began.
The fatalities included a Santa Fe County man in his 80s who was a resident of Pacifica Senior Living on Galisteo Road and a Rio Arriba County man in his 70s.
Also among the dead were two Taos County women — one in her 60s and the other in her 90s — and a Taos County man in his 80s who was a resident of the Taos Living Center.
Of the newly reported fatalities, 14 were residents of congregate care facilities and three were inmates at state prisons.
The state also reported 1,908 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with 96 additional infections in Santa Fe County. Overall, New Mexico has had 102,862 known cases since March.
As of Thursday, 947 people were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 across the state.
Since the pandemic started, New Mexico has recorded 1,673 deaths, including 38 in Santa Fe County, 26 in Taos County and 25 in Rio Arriba County.
