New Mexico reported 44 additional COVID-19 deaths Sunday, matching its single-day record, as Santa Fe County added two more fatalities.
Among the local deaths was a man in his 50s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions and a man in his 70s, according to the state Department of Health.
In all, 1,957 people in New Mexico have died of the disease, including 48 in Santa Fe County.
The state also reported 1,459 new cases of the coronavirus to bring the statewide total to 119,800 cases since March.
Santa Fe County had 61 additional infections for a total of 6,345.
As of Sunday, 878 people in New Mexico were receiving hospital care for COVID-19.
