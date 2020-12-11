State health officials on Friday reported 43 additional COVID-19 deaths, the second-highest daily death toll since the pandemic arrived in New Mexico.
Among the fatalities were a Santa Fe County man in his 60s, a Rio Arriba County man in his 100s and four Taos County residents: a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s. Two of the Taos County deaths were residents of the Taos Living Center.
The state also reported 1,849 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including 83 in Santa Fe County. New Mexico has reported 116,565 confirmed cases and 1,889 deaths since the pandemic started.
On Friday, 932 people in New Mexico were receiving hospital care for COVID-19.
The disease has killed 45 residents in Santa Fe County, 33 in Taos County and 28 in Rio Arriba County.
New Mexico's single-day high for deaths is 44 on Dec. 3.
