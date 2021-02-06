The New Mexico Department of Health reported 424 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the state's total to 177,214.
Health officials also reported eight more COVID-19 deaths; none was in Santa Fe County.The disease has claimed the lives of 3,386 New Mexicans.
Santa Fe County reported 22 new infections, Rio Arriba County added 10 and San Miguel County had four.
On Saturday, 419 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Health care providers have administered 327,279 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, including 81,346 boosters for the two-shot procedure. Health officials said 586,876 New Mexico residents have registered to receive the vaccine.
