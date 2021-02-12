A woman in her 80s from Los Alamos County was among the 23 new deaths related to COVID-19 reported by the state Department of Health on Friday.
Health officials said the woman was a resident of the Sombrillo Nursing Home facility in Los Alamos.
The statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic is now 3,502.
The state also reported 407 new cases of the coronavirus, including 17 infections in Santa Fe County, 127 in Bernalillo County and 80 in Doña Ana County.
There were 365 people receiving hospital care for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state has administered 394,720 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. In all, 117,755 residents have received both doses of the two-shot vaccine.
The state said 614,275 New Mexicans have registered to get the shots.
