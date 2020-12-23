Three Santa Fe County residents were among the 40 additional COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday by state health officials.
The local deaths included a man in his 30s with underlying conditions and two women in their 90s who had been hospitalized. One of the women was a resident of the Vista Hermosa senior care facility on Calle Vera Cruz in Santa Fe.
Two Rio Arriba County men — one in his 70s and the other in his 80s — and two Taos County women, both in their 50s, were also among the fatalities.
The state Department of Health also reported 1,174 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with 51 infections in Santa Fe County.
There were 809 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state.
New Mexico has reported 133,242 cases, 2,243 deaths and 9,007 hospitalizations since the pandemic started.
There have been 66 deaths in Santa Fe County, 39 in Taos County and 37 in Rio Arriba County.
