New Mexico's COVID-19 cases remain at a high level, with the state announcing 387 on Thursday.
Health officials also said three more people — a woman in her 50s from Doña Ana County, a woman in her 90s from Eddy County and a woman in her 70s from Luna County — had died, bringing the state's fatality count to 899.
The state's case count has been steadily climbing in the past two weeks. Also climbing was the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19. The state said 119 people were in hospitals for treatment Thursday.
Bernalillo County had 101 new cases Thursday, with 65 in Curry County, 57 in Doña Ana County and 25 in Chaves County. Santa Fe County had 20 new cases.
