Five Santa Fe County residents were among the 35 additional COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday by the state Department of Health.
The local deaths included three women and two men. The women ranged in age from 50 to 80, and two were hospitalized. One of the men was in his 80s; the other was in his 90s and lived at the Pacifica Senior Living facility in Santa Fe.
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 3,044 New Mexicans, including 104 Santa Fe County residents.
Health officials reported 997 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 166,823 since the pandemic began.
Santa Fe County had 39 new infections, and the Penitentiary of New Mexico near Santa Fe reported 10 new cases among inmates.
On Thursday, 644 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.