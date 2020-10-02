Health officials in New Mexico reported 341 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, the state's largest one-day total since late July, as the number of confirmed infections statewide reached 30,000.
The surge in cases came a day after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham noted an alarming rise in hospitalizations over the past week.
"We're giving this virus far too much opportunity to spread," she said in her weekly news conference. "We want to do a better job, and I know that we can."
Friday's total was the most since July 29, when the state reported 352 new cases. New Mexico's largest daily total was 467, recorded on July 27, according to the Department of Health.
Bernalillo County had the highest tally of new infections Friday, with 99, while Doña Ana County added 45 and Chaves County had 32. Santa Fe County had 17 new cases.
The state also reported five more deaths, including two in Lea County and one each in Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Eddy counties. The state's death toll increased to 887.
As of Friday, 89 people in New Mexico were hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 17,055 people had been designated as having recovered.
