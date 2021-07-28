New Mexico's daily coronavirus case count continued to rise Wednesday as health officials reported 329 new cases of the coronavirus, the state's largest one-day total since early March.
Of the additional infections reported Wednesday, 20 were in Santa Fe County.
Bernalillo County had the largest number of new cases with 113, while Eddy County added 34, Doña Ana County reported 22, Sandoval County logged 19 and Lea County had 18.
Wednesday's tally was the most the state has seen in one day since March 3, when the Department of Health reported 359 cases.
Health officials also reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19, including three in Lea County and one each in Bernalillo and Sandoval counties.
New Mexico has had 209,684 confirmed cases, resulting in 4,407 deaths.
On Wednesday, hospitals across the state reported 133 patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19.
CDC says to drop PCR tests. What tests are used now? Care to print how they work? Why PCR tests were dropped? I know....don't ask!
Get out your masks again and get your vaccination!
