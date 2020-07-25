The state Department of Health announced 324 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, including nine in Santa Fe County.
The department also announced six additional deaths, including a man in his 70s from Rio Arriba County, to bring the statewide total to 607.
In total, 7,268 people or about 39 percent of New Mexico's 18,788 cases have recovered, state health officials said.
Santa Fe County has reported 482 cases. With another 93 cases Saturday, Bernalillo County, which makes up about one-third of the state's population, has reported 4,318 cases, more than any other county in the state.
On Saturday, 148 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.
