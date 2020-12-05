The state Department of Health reported three Santa Fe County residents were among 32 deaths from COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,738.
The state also reported 1,925 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, including 506 in Bernalillo County and 126 in Santa Fe County.
Santa Fe County has reported 5,731 cases of COVID-19, equal to nearly 4 percent of the county's population.
On Saturday, 925 people in New Mexico were hospitalized with COVID-19.
The Department of Health has identified at least one COVID-19 case in residents or staff in the past 28 days at nine nursing homes or long-term care facilities in Santa Fe — Brookdale, Casa Real, El Castillo, the Legacy, Kingston Residence, the Montecito, Pacifica Senior Living, Sierra Vista Retirement Community and Vista Hermosa.
Seems like this article should say something about the three Santa Fe County residents who died. Also, the last paragraph is confusing and pretty much meaningless.
