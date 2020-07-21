A continued rise in COVID-19 cases in Rio Arriba County is helping to fuel New Mexico's continued struggle against the novel coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by state health officials.
Rio Arriba County recorded 47 new cases, second only to Bernalillo County's 60, as New Mexico reported an additional 307 cases and 10 deaths. Other notable caseloads were seen in Doña Ana (49), Lea (32) and San Juan (19) counties.
Officials said four people from hard-hit McKinley County died, as well as individuals from Bernalillo, Cibola, Grant, Lea, Lincoln and Sandoval counties. Most were in their 60s or older and suffered from underlying health conditions.
Santa Fe County had six new cases.
The state said 154 people were in the hospital Tuesday with COVID-19, while 6,870 individuals were designated as having recovered.
Rio Arriba County now has seen 251 cases, with 167 listed in the ZIP code that includes the Jicarilla Apache Nation in the far northern part of the state.
In all, 944 tests have been performed in Rio Arriba County.
