The New Mexico Department of Health reported 281 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday as the state continued to see a rise in infections after the Labor Day holiday.
Wednesday's numbers bring the statewide total since the pandemic began to 29,435.
Bernalillo County had the most new infections with 61 followed by Doña Ana County with 41 and Curry County with 33. Santa Fe County had eight new cases.
Health officials also announced two more deaths, both in Lea County, to increase the statewide death toll to 877.
On Wednesday, 85 people in New Mexico were hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Overall, 16,671 people have recovered from the illness.
