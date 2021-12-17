New Mexico reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases and 28 more virus-related deaths as of Friday, according to the state Department of Health.

Santa Fe County had 101 new cases. Other counties with the highest numbers of cases were Bernalillo, with 331; Doña Ana, 140; Chaves, 65; Sandoval, 59; and San Juan, 57.

The deaths involved eight people in San Juan County; seven in Bernalillo; three each in Doña Ana and Sandoval; and one each in Catron, Chaves, Curry, Luna, Sierra, Torrance and Valencia counties.

The number of New Mexico deaths linked to COVID-19 rose to 5,577, while the state's total number of cases amid the coronavirus pandemic reached 336,790.

As of Friday, 617 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19 complications.

