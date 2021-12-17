New Mexico reports 28 more deaths, nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Friday The New Mexican Dec 17, 2021 Dec 17, 2021 Updated 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Coronavirus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Mexico reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases and 28 more virus-related deaths as of Friday, according to the state Department of Health.Santa Fe County had 101 new cases. Other counties with the highest numbers of cases were Bernalillo, with 331; Doña Ana, 140; Chaves, 65; Sandoval, 59; and San Juan, 57.The deaths involved eight people in San Juan County; seven in Bernalillo; three each in Doña Ana and Sandoval; and one each in Catron, Chaves, Curry, Luna, Sierra, Torrance and Valencia counties.The number of New Mexico deaths linked to COVID-19 rose to 5,577, while the state's total number of cases amid the coronavirus pandemic reached 336,790.As of Friday, 617 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19 complications. 