The New Mexico Department of Health reported 259 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, raising the statewide total to 186,156 since the pandemic started.
The state also reported 16 additional deaths related to COVID-19, including a Rio Arriba County woman in her 90s. Overall, the disease has claimed the lives of 3,769 New Mexicans.
Of the new cases reported Thursday, Santa Fe County had 10, Bernalillo County added 80 and Doña Ana County recorded 38. The state also said 10 more infections were detected among inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility.
As of Thursday, 177 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, while 151,708 cases have been designated as having recovered.
The state has administered 627,665 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, including 80,946 shots in the past seven days.
In Santa Fe County, 21.6 percent of residents have been partially vaccinated and 12.3 percent have been fully vaccinated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.