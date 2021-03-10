New Mexico health officials on Wednesday announced there were 257 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 187,487.
Bernalillo County led the state with 94 cases, while Santa Fe County had 17. Most other counties had single-digit daily counts.
The state reported nine new deaths, including a woman in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The number brings the state's total toll to 3,839.
There were 134 people in the state hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Health providers in New Mexico have administered nearly 707,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, with 26.3 percent of residents 16 and older at least partially vaccinated and 15.1 percent fully vaccinated, state data shows.
