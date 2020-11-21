A Santa Fe County woman in her 70s was among the 25 additional COVID-19 deaths reported by state health officials Saturday.
Three Taos County residents — two women in their 80s and a man in his 60s — were also among the dead.
The state Department of Health reported 2,353 new cases of the coronavirus, including 121 in Santa Fe County.
Since March, the state has had 79,440 confirmed cases and 1,350 deaths. In all, 27 Santa Fe County residents and 12 Taos County residents have died of the disease.
As of Saturday, 825 people in New Mexico were receiving hospital care for COVID-19.
Doña Ana County recorded nine additional deaths, while San Juan County added five. Bernalillo County reported two more fatalities, and Cibola, Lea, Luna, McKinley and Sierra counties each had one.
Bernalillo County had 647 new infections, while Doña Ana County added 291.
McKinley County recorded 212 additional cases, Sandoval County had 149, San Juan County added 127, Chaves County reported 118 and Lea County logged 113.
I agree with Mechels that more context is in order. But a drop from 23% to 22% does not seem like a dramatic decrease. Seems more like statistically insignificant, especially if only looking at two days worth of figures. Both percentages seem high, even if we are only talking about people who think they may have been exposed to the virus.
It would be appropriate for the New Mexican to spend a few seconds with their calculator, and inform us a bit more usefully, but I guess they can't be bothered...
Today, 2353 cases reported, 10512 tests, 22% positive.
Yesterday 2993 cases, 12812 tests, 23% positive.
By ONLY reporting the cases, w/o the number of tests, one would see a dramatic decrease, but in fact the percentage is virtually the same.
Just a tiny bit more effort, and a truer picture emerges.
