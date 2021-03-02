The New Mexico Department of Health on Tuesday reported 247 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including nine cases in Santa Fe County.
Health officials also announced 11 more deaths in the state from COVID-19. The daily count brings the state's total recorded infections to 185,542, with 3,740 deaths.
There were 199 people in the state hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
State data shows nearly a third of the 672,277 New Mexico residents who have registered to receive the coronavirus vaccine are fully inoculated, and more than 169,000 others have received their first dose. Providers in the state have administered 85,844 doses in the last seven days.
In Santa Fe County, 12.3 percent of residents are fully vaccinated and 21.6 percent are partially vaccinated.
