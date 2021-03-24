The New Mexico Department of Health reported 218 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, including nine infections in Santa Fe County.
The state also reported six more deaths related to COVID-19 — three in San Juan County and one each in Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Sandoval counties.
More than 190,000 New Mexicans have contracted the virus in the past year, resulting in over 3,900 deaths.
The state has given out 96,030 coronavirus vaccine doses in the past week and has administered 1,070,658 shots since it began inoculating residents three months ago.
As of Wednesday, 39.8 percent of the state's residents had received at least one shot, while 24.2 percent had been fully vaccinated.
The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico was unavailable Wednesday because of a disruption in reporting.
