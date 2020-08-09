New Mexico had 205 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and four more deaths, the Department of Health reported Sunday.
Fourteen new infections were reported in Santa Fe County to bring its total to 650.
Bernalillo County added 49 cases, Doña Ana County had 30 and Lea County had 26.
Sunday's cases bring the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 22,315.
Bernalillo County recorded two additional deaths, while McKinley and San Juan counties each had one. The number of people in New Mexico who have died of COVID-19 is now 685.
The state said 121 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, and 9,319 people had recovered.
