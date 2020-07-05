Another 203 people have become infected with the novel coronavirus in New Mexico, including eight in Santa Fe County, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 13,256, state health officials said Sunday.
Bernalillo County reported 65 new cases, Doña Ana County added 38 and San Juan County had 28, according to the state Department of Health.
No new deaths were reported.
In all, 2,006 people have been hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, since the outbreak began and 119 are currently hospitalized. The state said 5,860 people have recovered.
