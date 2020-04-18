The Governor's Office announced two more deaths related to COVID-19 and 87 new cases Saturday.
The total number of cases in New Mexico is now 1,798, with 53 fatalities.
A Bernalillo County woman in her 60s and a McKinley County woman in her 40s died. Both had underlying medical conditions.
McKinley County added 40 cases for a total of 356, accounting for nearly 20 percent of the state's cases. McKinley County is second in the number of positives only to Bernalillo County, which added 13 cases for a total of 527. San Juan County added 17 new cases for a total of 260.
Santa Fe County added two cases for a total of 82.
As of Saturday, 92 people were hospitalized and 465 had recovered.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(7) comments
The best raw data is in the governor's daily press release.
https://www.governor.state.nm.us/2020/04/18/updated-new-mexico-covid-19-cases-now-at-1798-two-additional-deaths/
I haven't seen a graft charting new cases/day. This is the only way to see if the curve is flattening.
The Albuquerque Journal is doing daily updates to the growth curve. It does look like what we are doing is working as the slope of the curve does seem to be getting a little less steep.
https://www.abqjournal.com/coronavirus
To get the true picture you need to subtract recovered cases and deaths from the running total. That gives you current cases.
I can do that, I think the TV media should as a matter of course.
Thanks, from looking at that curve, we are nowhere close to the top of the curve.
That chart:
https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1593771/?utm_source=showcase&utm_campaign=visualisation/1593771
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.