The Department of Health reported 2,433 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over a four-day reporting period that included the Indigenous Peoples Day holiday weekend.
Santa Fe County reported 103 cases between Saturday and Tuesday. Bernalillo County reported 515. San Juan County is experiencing a rise in cases and reported 369 during that stretch.
According the the report, 16 more New Mexicans died of coronavirus-related symptoms, including three from Bernalillo County and two from Curry County.
In all, there have been 4,885 deaths to date.
Hospitalizations were at 308 on Tuesday, according to the state.
Dr. David Scrase, secretary of the state Human Resources Department and acting head of the Department of Health, warned that the respiratory virus, fueled by the delta variant, could continue to linger for at least another year.
