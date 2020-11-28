State health officials reported 2,142 new cases of the coronavirus and 23 additional deaths Saturday, including a Taos County woman in her 60s.
There were 854 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.
New Mexico has had 93,982 known cases and 1,527 deaths since the pandemic started. Santa Fe County had 129 new infections for a total of 4,964.
Bernalillo County recorded 719 new cases and eight more deaths, while Doña Ana County added 218 infections and four additional deaths.
San Juan County had five more fatalities, Lea County reported two and Chaves, Sandoval and Valencia counties each had one.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.