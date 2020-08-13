New Mexico recorded 177 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and two more deaths Thursday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a news conference.
The state now has 22,987 known infections and 697 deaths.
In a news release, state health officials said the most recent deaths were a woman in her 30s from McKinley County and a woman in her 80s from Rio Arriba County.
Santa Fe County reported 12 new cases. Bernalillo County had 38, while Chaves County had 19, Eddy County had 15, Lea and Lincoln counties had 14 each, and McKinley County had 10.
On Thursday, 128 New Mexico people, including 30 patients on ventilators, were in New Mexico hospitals for treatment of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
