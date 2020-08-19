New Mexico added 174 novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, including 12 in Santa Fe County, bringing the statewide total of cases so far to 23,749.
With 33, Bernalillo County had the highest number of new cases, followed by Lea County with 25 and Chaves County with 19. Three new infections were detected among federal inmates at the Cibola County Correctional Center.
The state also reported six more deaths, including a Taos County man in his 60s. The other new fatalities were in Bernalillo, McKinley and San Juan counties.
Overall, 729 people in New Mexico have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, 10,976 people in the state had recovered from COVID-19, while 94 were in New Mexico hospitals for treatment, the state said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
But I thought this was under control? That’s a 150% increase from the last report. Huh.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.