State health officials reported 156 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and four deaths Wednesday, increasing the state's total to 10,990 cases with 480 fatalities.
Two new deaths occurred in Bernalillo County — a woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s, both residents of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque. Other deaths included a Colfax County woman in her 90s and a San Juan County man in his 70s, according to the state Department of Health.
Bernalillo County added 34 cases, McKinley County had 24, Doña Ana County had 21 and Santa Fe County had one.
An additional 14 inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility tested positive for the virus as well as two prisoners at the Torrance County Detention Facility.
The state said 1,793 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, since the pandemic began. The number of people currently hospitalized is 149 while 4,984 have recovered.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.