New Mexico's tally of coronavirus cases grew by 154 on Wednesday, including five new infections in Santa Fe County.
The state now has 25,612 known infections, and 13,180 people have recovered, according to the state Department of Health.
Health officials also reported three additional deaths — in Bernalillo, Doña Ana and San Juan counties — to increase the statewide total to 790.
As of Wednesday, 71 people in the state were hospitalized for COVID-19.
