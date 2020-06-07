State health officials announced 143 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, including five in Santa Fe County, bringing the state's total to 8,940.
Four more people in New Mexico died of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. The state now has 396 deaths related to the disease, according to the Department of Health.
There were two new deaths in San Juan County, one in Bernalillo County and one in McKinley County.
San Juan County added 44 cases, McKinley County had 37, Bernalillo County had 17 and Doña Ana County had 15.
As of Sunday, 1,533 people in New Mexico had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 3,307 had recovered.
