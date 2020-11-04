State health officials reported 14 more COVID-related deaths Wednesday, the highest one-day toll since the pandemic began, and 1,022 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
The figures brought the total number of deaths in New Mexico to 1,059 with 50,251 confirmed cases.
Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties were the hardest hit areas, accounting for nine of the deaths reported Wednesday. Cibola, Luna, Sandoval, San Juan and Socorro counties also recorded fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.
New Mexico's previous high was 13 deaths Friday.
Santa Fe County recorded 39 new infections, while Bernalillo County added 266, Doña Ana had 197, Eddy and Lea counties both had 53 and San Juan County had 52.
Health officials said 28 new cases were detected at correctional facilities across the state, including seven infections at the Penitentiary of New Mexico south of Santa Fe, which has had an outbreak in recent days.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico was 393, down from 401 on Tuesday. Overall, 82 percent of the state's general hospital beds and 75 percent of its intensive care beds were filled.
