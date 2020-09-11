The state Department of Health reported 137 additional cases of the novel coronavirus Friday, increasing the statewide total to 26,563 since the pandemic began in mid-March.
For the second straight day, Chaves County in southeastern New Mexico had the highest number of new cases, reporting 40 on Friday.
Lea County added 16, Bernalillo County had 13 and Santa Fe County had six.
Two additional cases were detected among federal inmates at the Otero County Processing Center.
The state also reported two more deaths, in Bernalillo and Lea counties, to bring the statewide death toll to 818.
Overall, 14,276 people in New Mexico have recovered from the illness while 73 people remain hospitalized.
