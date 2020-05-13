State health officials reported 12 more deaths related to COVID-19 and 155 new cases Wednesday.
That brought New Mexico's totals to 5,364 confirmed cases and 231 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, 200 people in New Mexico were hospitalized with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 1,515 had recovered.
Six new deaths occurred in San Juan County. Four of them were residents of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington — two women in their 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s. Two women who lived at Life Care Center of Farmington — one in her 90s and another in her 100s — also died.
In Bernalillo County, two residents of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque died — a woman in her 80s and a man in his 100s — along with a woman in her 50s.
Other deaths included two McKinley County men — one in his 80s and another in his 30s — as well as a Sandoval County man in his 50s.
McKinley County added 53 cases, bringing its total to 1,681. San Juan County had 56 cases for a total of 1,203. Bernalillo County had 16 cases for a total of 1,124.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Otero County Processing Center added seven cases. Overall, it had 38.
Three more federal detainees at the Otero County Prison Facility tested positive, bringing its total to 21.
Santa Fe County had one new case. Its total was 113.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.