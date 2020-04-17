The Governor's Office announced 115 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday and seven more deaths.
The total number of cases in New Mexico is now 1,711, with 51 casualties.
Two of the deaths were residents of La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s, both reported to have underlying medical conditions. Two Bernalillo County women in their 80s died, one of whom had been hospitalized.
A Sandoval County woman in her 50s also died, along with a Socorro County man in his 40s who had underlying medical conditions. A San Juan County man in his 80s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions also died.
Cases exploded in McKinley County, which added 51 new cases Friday for a total of 316, surpassing Sandoval County with a total of 301.
Bernalillo County, the state's most populous, added 24 cases for a total of 514. San Juan County added 14 new cases for a total of 243. Santa Fe County added one case for a total of 80.
Twenty-six of the states 33 counties have at least one positive case.
As of Friday, 96 people in New Mexico were hospitalized from COVID-19 and 382 had recovered.
