State health officials announced 11 more deaths related to COVID-19 and 198 new cases Thursday.
COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has now claimed 123 lives in the state.
New Mexico now has 3,411 confirmed cases, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.
Seven of the new deaths were residents at the Life Care Center of Farmington. They include a woman in her 90s, three women in their 80s, two men in their 90s and a man in his 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.
Other deaths include a man in his 80s who was a resident of Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque, a man in his 70s who was a resident of Sundance Care Home in Gallup and two men from McKinley County — one in his 50s and the other in his 40s — who had been hospitalized.
McKinley County had 74 new cases, bringing its total to 1,027. Bernalillo County added 48 for a total of 812. San Juan County had 45 cases for a total 621. Santa Fe County added two for a total of 100.
As of Thursday, 172 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 760 had recovered.
