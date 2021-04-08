The Department of Health on Thursday said the state's COVID-19 death count rose by 11, with nine of the victims from Southern New Mexico.
The state reported deaths in Chaves, Doña Ana, Eddy, Lea, Lincoln, Otero and Sierra counties. The other two victims were in San Juan and McKinley counties in the northern part of the state.
New Mexico has reported 3,974 coronavirus deaths since the crisis began in March 2020.
The state also announced 266 additional COVID-19 cases, with nine from Santa Fe County.
Eighty-seven people in New Mexico hospitals are battling the coronavirus. The Department of Health said 32.7 percent of the state's eligible residents have been fully vaccinated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.