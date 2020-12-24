The state Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,927 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 29 more deaths, including a Santa Fe County woman in her 80s who was a resident of Vista Hermosa senior care facility.
Health officials also reported that 811 people were receiving hospital care in New Mexico.
The state has had 135,166 confirmed cases, resulting in 2,272 deaths since the pandemic began.
Santa Fe County had 58 new cases for a total of 6,955.
Bernalillo County added 487 infections, while Chaves County reported 293 and Doña Ana County logged 259.
State prisons recorded 11 new cases among inmates.
Since March, medical professionals have performed 1,876,924 tests across the state.
There have been 9,118 hospitalizations in New Mexico and 58,917 people have been designated as having recovered.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.