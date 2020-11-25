The New Mexico Department of Health reported 1,873 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, the first time in more than a week that the state's daily count dipped below 2,000.
Health officials also reported 23 more deaths from COVID-19, including a Taos County woman in her 80s.
The number of hospitalizations increased to 897, up from 871 on Tuesday.
Since March, New Mexico has recorded 88,102 confirmed cases and 1,451 deaths.
Seven counties in the state had at least 100 new infections Wednesday, including Santa Fe County with 114.
Correctional facilities statewide reported 19 additional infections, with one new case reported at the Penitentiary of New Mexico near Santa Fe.
